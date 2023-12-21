Could Patriots Upset the Broncos on Christmas Eve?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set to visit Denver for a Christmas Eve matchup against the Broncos. Denver has bounced back from a 1-5 start to level their record at 7-7, keeping them in contention for a spot in the AFC playoffs. The big question is whether the Patriots can secure a win in this crucial game. Taylor Kyles from CLNS Media breaks down what to anticipate in this face-off against the Russell Wilson-led Broncos.

SeatGeek! Use code DREAMERSPRO for $20 off your first SeatGeek order! Visit SeatGeek.com when you checkout! With NFL, NBA and NHL seasons in full swing, you don’t want to miss out – SeatGeek has your tickets to every game!

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering parter of the CLNS Media NetworkRight now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning FIVE DOLLAR MONEYLINE BET! So, visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON and kick off the NFL season. FanDuel, Official Partner of the NFL. 21+ and present in MA. Hope is here. First online real money wager only. $5 pregame moneyline wager required. First onlinereal money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.