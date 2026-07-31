Could Paul George be a Better Fit Than Jaylen Brown? | Celtics Beat

Brian Barrett hosts “Off The Pike” for Spotify and The Ringer Podcast Network. Barrett joins the program to discuss LeBron changing the balance of power in the Eastern Conference, whether PG could fit better than JB on the ’26-27 Celtics, and why lineups will matter more than ever. X: @itsbrianbarrett

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