Brian Robb and Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston analyze the latest developments surrounding Rob Williams recovery timeline and how the Celtics will fill for his absence. The guys also analyze Boston’s late-game woes in tight games and take stock of the East playoff picture.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!