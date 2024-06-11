Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan break down some of the impending UFA’s the Bruins will have to make decisions on very soon, namely Jeremy Swayman and Danton Heinen. Plus, could the Bruins land Trevor Zegras? That, and much more!

Topics:

– Should the Bruins pursue Trevor Zegras?

– What a package might look like for Zegras

– Evaluating Jeremy Swayman’s next contract

– Any world in which Swayman’s number is too high?

– The future of Danton Heinen

This episode is brought to you by PrizePicks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Football season may be over, but the action on the floor is heating up. Whether it’s Tournament Season or the fight for playoff homecourt, there’s no shortage of high stakes basketball moments this time of year. Quick withdrawals, easy gameplay and an enormous selection of players and stat types are what make PrizePicks the #1 daily fantasy sports app! Visit PrizePicks.com/CLNS