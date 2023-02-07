Celtics Among Favorite to Land Kevin Durant

With the Celtics holding the NBA’s number one record at 38-16, it wouldn’t seem likely that they’d want to mess around with much of their roster heading into the All-Star Break.

However, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith broke some interesting news on Monday, reporting that he’s, “hearing that [Kevin Durant is] on the verge of potentially being moved. Obviously, we’ve all been speculating that he may be moved. I’m hearing Boston is making some calls. Keep your eye on that. Jaylen Brown. Keep your eye on that.”

Our partners at BetOnline.ag give the Celtics the second most likely odds to land Durant behind only the Phoenix Suns. Here’s the full list:

Kevin Durant’s Next Team If Traded

Phoenix Suns +200

Boston Celtics +300

Golden State Warriors +400

Atlanta Hawks +500

Toronto Raptors +600

New York Knicks +750

Los Angeles Lakers +900

Los Angeles Clippers +1000

Boston has been tied to Durant ever since he became a free agent for the first time in 2016. The Celtics famously sent Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to the Hamptons with the rest of their brass to try and recruit Durant to play in green. He ultimately signed with the Warriors.

This interest has seldom wavered – as it was reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Boston had offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and a draft pick in exchange for Durant as recently as this summer. That deal was turned down by Brooklyn.

Now here we are again. Though Stephen A.’s report is vague, the Celtics’ desire to bring Durant to Boston has been looming going on seven years now. When someone tells you who they are, believe them.

The question is – will they actually trade their “1B” superstar in Jaylen Brown for a 34-year-old Durant who has yet to finish a full season during his time with the Nets? Time will tell. The NBA trade deadline is this coming Thursday at 3pm EST.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @CelticsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Celtics news!

Also, be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.