Could the Celtics Get Past the Bucks in Round 2?

The Boston Celtics have eliminated the 2022 preseason title favorites in four games, about as improbable an outcome at the midpoint of the season as might be imagined. Yet, the Celtics will advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs to face either the Milwaukee Bucks or Chicago Bulls after dispatching the Brooklyn Nets just the same.

How did it happen? Who deserves flowers? Where did the Nets go wrong, and what lies in store for them in their future? Your usual hosts Cameron Tabatabaie, Alex Goldberg, and Justin Quinn got together to gloat a little and think a lot about what might be coming down the pike in the next round of the Celtics’ postseason action.

We cover everything from All-Star forward Jayson Tatum’s ascent to superstardom to the critical buckets made by Payton Pritchard, and do our best to envision a rough outline of what a second-round series with Boston’s most likely opponent might look like.

It will be a few days before that is potentially decided, and longer still for the Celtics to get back on the court, so get your Boston podcast fix with us as we take stock of one heck of a first-round series.

