Subscribe
NFL

Could the Patriots Bring Back Stephon Gilmore?

CB Stephon Gilmore remains a free agent, could the Patriots re-sign him?
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Following the return of Malcolm Butler’s return to the Patriots on a two-year deal worth up to $9 million. Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss if another former Patriots Cornerback could return.

Former Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore is still available on the NFL free agent market and a possible reunion with New England is possible. Patriots Linebacker Matt Judon and CB Jonathan Jones have been vocal on twitter advocating for the return of Gilmore.

FULL PODCAST: https://youtu.be/YEmTdDRiOtU

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Patriots Beat Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, & at https://www.clnsmedia.com/category/patriots-beat/ as every Tuesday and Friday as Patriots Insider Evan Lazar is joined by his co-host, 98.5 The Sports Hub writer and former CLNS Media colleague Alex Barth for the Patriots Beat Podcast!

Popular now
Lazar: How the Patriots Could Fill Out the Rest of Their Offensive Line After Re-Signed Trent Brown

READ all of Evan’s Work HERE: https://clnsmedia.com/author/evanlazar

READ all of Alex’s Work HERE: https://985thesportshub.com/category/columns/alex-barth

Patriots CLNS Coverage is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.