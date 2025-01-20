Could the Patriots make a Commanders-type playoff leap in 2025?

CLNS Media’s Patriots reporter Taylor Kyles rejoins the show to cover how the Patriots could follow Washington’s template for how to jump from a team with a top-5 draft pick and the most cap space in the NFL to a Wild Card berth the following year. Together, the guys map out plans for Drake Maye, the coaching staff, free agency and the draft ahead of a big 2025 season.

