Could the Thunder be a Good Celtics Trading Partner? | You Got Boston

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell is joined by beat writer Jack Simone to discuss the Celtics offseason, including potential trade targets, how to think about the first-round exit as the NBA Finals near, and why the Oklahoma City Thunder could be a good trading partner.

0:00 – Welcome in Jack Simone!

2:58 – Looking back on Celtics first round exit

7:03 – Looking at potential trade targets for Celtics

14:15 – Looking at potential contract extensions coming up for Celtics players

17:19 – Prizepicks

19:17 – Looking at potential contract extensions coming up for Celtics players

23:55 – Potential trade targets for Celtics

28:25 – Could Celtics and Thunder be potential trade partner this summer?

35:02 – Potential Trade Targets for Celtics

37:25 – Who could Celtics target from Thunder

42:29 – Wrapping up!

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