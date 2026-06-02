Could the Thunder be a Good Celtics Trading Partner? | You Got Boston

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell is joined by beat writer Jack Simone to discuss the Celtics offseason, including potential trade targets, how to think about the first-round exit as the NBA Finals near, and why the Oklahoma City Thunder could be a good trading partner.
0:00 – Welcome in Jack Simone!
2:58 – Looking back on Celtics first round exit
7:03 – Looking at potential trade targets for Celtics
14:15 – Looking at potential contract extensions coming up for Celtics players
17:19 – Prizepicks
19:17 – Looking at potential contract extensions coming up for Celtics players
23:55 – Potential trade targets for Celtics
28:25 – Could Celtics and Thunder be potential trade partner this summer?
35:02 – Potential Trade Targets for Celtics
37:25 – Who could Celtics target from Thunder
42:29 – Wrapping up!
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