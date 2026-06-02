Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Could the Thunder be a Good Celtics Trading Partner? | You Got Boston

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell is joined by beat writer Jack Simone to discuss the Celtics offseason, including potential trade targets, how to think about the first-round exit as the NBA Finals near, and why the Oklahoma City Thunder could be a good trading partner.

0:00 – Welcome in Jack Simone!

2:58 – Looking back on Celtics first round exit

7:03 – Looking at potential trade targets for Celtics

14:15 – Looking at potential contract extensions coming up for Celtics players

17:19 – Prizepicks

19:17 – Looking at potential contract extensions coming up for Celtics players

23:55 – Potential trade targets for Celtics

28:25 – Could Celtics and Thunder be potential trade partner this summer?

35:02 – Potential Trade Targets for Celtics

37:25 – Who could Celtics target from Thunder

42:29 – Wrapping up!

You Got Boston on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.