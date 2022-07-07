Could Trevion Williams Breakout for the Celtics in Summer League?

After the 2022 NBA Draft the Boston Celtics signed Purdue’s Trevion Williams to play in summer league. The 6’9 senior ranked as the best passing big man and rebounder in this draft. Bobby Manning discusses if Williams could make an impact for the Celtics.

