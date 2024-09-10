Crossover: Reacting to Patriots Week 1 Win Over Bengals

Join Taylor Kyles, Mike Kadlick, Alex Barth and Brian Hines for a crossover edition of Patriots Daily and Patriots Beat. In this LIVE episode the crew recaps the Patriots Week 1 win over the Bengals. The Patriots showcased impressive discipline and effective game management, setting a promising tone for the season. We’ll break down the standout performances, including the defensive prowess of sophomores Christian Gonzalez and Keon White, the huge rushing game for Rhamondre Stevenson and discuss the challenges ahead as the team looks to build on this momentum. Don’t miss our in-depth analysis and insights as we explore what this win means for the Patriots moving forward!

0:00 – Welcome to crossover

2:00 – Discipline in football

8:51 – Impact of Stevenson

12:10 – Offensive line performance

18:30 – Run blocking analysis

20:11 – Pass blocking issues

24:44 – Coaching adjustments

27:22 – Pass rushing technique

30:54 – Game time app

36:16 – Bengals pass rush energy

39:11 – Quarterback performance analysis

42:54 – Drake Maye discussion

45:00 – Rookie wide receivers

48:40 – Javon Baker’s status

52:15 – PXG golf clubs

54:30 – PXG club setup

58:53 – Christian Gonzalez’s coverage

1:03:18 – Mayo’s ball punching

1:06:02 – Burrow’s injury concerns

1:12:11 – Patriots outcoach Bengals

1:13:44 – Special teams performance

1:17:10 – Jerod Mayo’s coaching

