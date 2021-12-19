Curry Becomes 3PT King + Danny Ainge Hired by Jazz

Bob, Jeff & Gary discuss Steph Curry breaking Ray Allen’s 3PT record, the evolution of the NBA, and Danny Ainge being hired by the Utah Jazz.

0:00 Steph Curry becomes 3PT King

Evolution of the game

19:57 Danny Ainge Hired by Utah Jazz as Alternate Governor & CEO

