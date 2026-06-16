Dallas Wings Episode: Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Arike Ogunbowale’s Struggles, Title Odds

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell brings on Dallas Wings reporter Landon Thomas to discuss the Dallas Wings’ success, Alanna Smith’s struggles, Paige Bueckers’ strong play, Azzi Fudd’s underrated defense, why Arike Ogunbowale could benefit from a move to the bench, and more.
00:00 Intro
00:46 Paige Bueckers
03:17 Is Dallas a contender?
04:44 Alanna Smith
11:40 Jessica Shepard
14:51 PrizePicks
16:39 Azzi Fudd
24:20 Jose Fernandez
26:25 Arike Ogunbowale
33:04 Thanks for watching!
WNBA Today on CLNS is Powered by:
💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!