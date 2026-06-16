Dallas Wings Episode: Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Arike Ogunbowale’s Struggles, Title Odds

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell brings on Dallas Wings reporter Landon Thomas to discuss the Dallas Wings’ success, Alanna Smith’s struggles, Paige Bueckers’ strong play, Azzi Fudd’s underrated defense, why Arike Ogunbowale could benefit from a move to the bench, and more.

00:00 Intro

00:46 Paige Bueckers

03:17 Is Dallas a contender?

04:44 Alanna Smith

11:40 Jessica Shepard

14:51 PrizePicks

16:39 Azzi Fudd

24:20 Jose Fernandez

26:25 Arike Ogunbowale

33:04 Thanks for watching!

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