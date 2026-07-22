Dallas Wings Pod: Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd & More Midseason Thoughts

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell brings on Dallas Wings reporter Grant Afseth for a conversation on the state of the Dallas Wings, including a deep dive into Paige Bueckers’ MVP campaign, Azzi Fudd’s rookie season, Jessica Shepard’s first All-Star selection, and more. Plus, what the vibe has been on the ground in Dallas.

00:00 Intro

00:45 Have the Wings exceeded expectations?

03:17 Paige Bueckers’s MVP candidacy

06:45 Azzi Fudd’s rookie year

14:38 PrizePicks

16:27 Jessica Shepard’s impact

23:04 Discourse around the team

25:55 Roster depth

30:24 Thanks for watching

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