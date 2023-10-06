Dame to Bucks, Jrue to Boston? Making sense of a wild NBA afternoon

Damian Lillard is no longer a member of the Portland Trail Blazers organization, having been dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks for veteran point guard Jrue Holiday in a move that likely vaults the Bucks into at least the same tier of contention in the Eastern Conference.

But for fans of the Boston Celtics, the imminent concerns do not just end with the seeding the two teams have at the end of the NBA’s 2023-24 season and their potential collision in the postseason; the Celtics have also been linked to Holiday as a potential destination, Boston evidently believing they at least need to explore further bolstering their roster in light of the trade of Lillard to Milwaukee.

What to make of an unexpected and tumultuous afternoon in the league, the seismic fallout of the Dame deal still sending shockwaves through the league’s plans? To talk it through, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with HoopsHype cap guru Yossi Gozlan and Celtics Blog’s Jack Simone; tune into this late-night episode to get your bearings on a rapidly shifting NBA landscape as we do the same.

