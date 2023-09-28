Dame Lillard Trade Reaction: Have Bucks Passed Celtics?

Welcome to episode 147 of the A List Podcast with A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis. In this episode, Sherrod, Gary and Kwani react to the blockbuster trade that lands Portland star Dame Lillard not in Miami, but with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. How does this trade shake up the Eastern Conference and the league? Have the Bucks made themselves the clear favorites over the Boston Celtics? Join The A List as we discuss!

0:00 Teaser

0:42 Intro

1:06 Damian Lillard traded to Milwaukee Bucks in Three Team Blockbuster

3:23 Did the Bucks give up a lot?

6:28 Was the goal of this trade to improve the Bucks or to keep Giannis?

8:19 FanDuel Sportsbook

9:03 What are some issues affecting Boston heading into the season?

9:46 Brogdon needs to move past the Clippers trade fallout

10:51 Brad Stevens added some real players to the Celtics bench for depth

13:38 Celtics added multiple players who bring intensity and “edge” to their game

14:57 Sherrod: Boston is still clear of everyone else in the Eastern Conference

16:02 Gary: Celtics are still the best team in the East, but they still have threats in Bucks, Heat

20:01 Bucks shift in betting odds to title favorites, Denver and Celtics tied for 2nd best odds

24:55 Outro

