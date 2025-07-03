Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Damian Lillard is Perfect for the Celtics | BIG 3 NBA Podcast

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

On this episode of the Big 3 NBA Podcast, Sherrod Blakely and the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Curtis discuss the latest roster changes by the Dallas Mavericks; Dame Lillard in Boston and what that could look like; former Celtics video coordinator/NBA champion Frank Vogel as a lead assistant for the Mavs; and the bigger loss in Boston, Kristaps Porzingis or Jrue Holiday.

⏰0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
1:33 Spencer Dinwiddie signs 1-year deal with Hornets
4:01 Mavs hire Frank Vogel as Associate HC
8:01 How Cooper Flagg impacts the Mavs roster
10:41 Has Nico Harrison been forgiven?
14:03 Subscribe to CLNS on YouTube!
14:39 PrizePicks
15:46 How do the Mavs stack up in the West now?
19:27 How are the Celtics viewed from out west?
22:12 How would Damian Lillard fit in Boston?
28:34 Who will the C’s miss more: Porzingis or Holiday?
31:08 Thanks for watching! Subscribe to CLNS on YouTube!

Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to the BIG NBA Podcast on CLNS Media, Apple and Spotify!
📺YouTube: http://youtube.com/@CLNSMEDIA
🍎Apple: https://tinyurl.com/24n2h6fx:
✳️Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/8f9e756c

CLNS Media is Powered by:💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.