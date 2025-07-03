Damian Lillard is Perfect for the Celtics | BIG 3 NBA Podcast

On this episode of the Big 3 NBA Podcast, Sherrod Blakely and the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Curtis discuss the latest roster changes by the Dallas Mavericks; Dame Lillard in Boston and what that could look like; former Celtics video coordinator/NBA champion Frank Vogel as a lead assistant for the Mavs; and the bigger loss in Boston, Kristaps Porzingis or Jrue Holiday.

⏰0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

1:33 Spencer Dinwiddie signs 1-year deal with Hornets

4:01 Mavs hire Frank Vogel as Associate HC

8:01 How Cooper Flagg impacts the Mavs roster

10:41 Has Nico Harrison been forgiven?

15:46 How do the Mavs stack up in the West now?

19:27 How are the Celtics viewed from out west?

22:12 How would Damian Lillard fit in Boston?

28:34 Who will the C’s miss more: Porzingis or Holiday?

