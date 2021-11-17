Damien Harris & Gunner Olszewski Return to Practice Tuesday

The Patriots have a short week as they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. RB Damien Harris, WR/PR Gunner Olszewski and LB Josh Uche all returned to practice today in a limited capacity at an in-stadium walkthrough. The lone absentee was DE Deatrich Wise Jr. who was out with an illness. The Falcons listed WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) as limited again on Tuesday and TE Hayden Hurst (ankle) was a DNP for Atlanta.
The full injury report on Tuesday included:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-4)
New England did not practice Monday. The Monday practice report is an estimate.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Damien Harris, Concussion
WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
LB Josh Uche, Ankle
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Hip
OT Trent Brown, Calf
S Kyle Dugger, Ankle
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
WR N’Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Jalen Mills, Forearm
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
ATLANTA FALCONS (4-5)
Atlanta did not practice Monday. The Monday practice report is an estimate.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Kendall Sheffield, hamstring
LB Daren Bates, groin
TE Hayden Hurst, ankle
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
S Jaylinn Hawkins, ankle
RB Cordarrelle Patterson, ankle
TE Lee Smith, back
FULL AVAILABILITY
DL Jonathan Bullard, Concussion
Bold indicates a change from the previous day’s report.
You can also listen and Subscribe to Patriots Newsfeed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com for Audio Updates on the Patriots.
Follow Patriots CLNS and Evan Lazar on Twitter! @PatriotsCLNS & @ezlazar
CLNS Patriots Coverage is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!