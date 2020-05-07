Dana White Announces UFC Fight Night May 13 & 16 Lineups

UFC is all set to resume operations as normal, sans spectators, following Coronavirus pandemic

With everything set to go for UFC’s return on May 9th at UFC 249, president Dana White announced the official lineups for UFC Fight Night for the events on May 13 and May 16 in Jacksonville, Florida.

After the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the sports world, UFC has plans that include three live events in an eight-day span, beginning with UFC 249 on May 9.

BetOnline.ag has released odds for the events and they are as follows:

“He’s coming off a win over [Alexander Gustafsson], coming off a win over the dude that broke into his house,” said White regarding Smith. “He’s had a very interesting time off … Great fight, great main event. Two tough, durable guys. Looking forward to that one.”

Prop bets are available for both the May 13 and May 16 event, including UFC 249 on May 9. An interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson (25-3) and Justin Gaethje (21-2) will headline that pay-per-view and will air on ESPN+.