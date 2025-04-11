Dane Brugler Previews Patriots 2025 Draft

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick are joined by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler—creator of The Beast, the NFL’s most comprehensive draft guide—to preview this year’s NFL draft from a Patriots perspective and find out who best fits New England’s needs.

0:00 Welcome Dane Brugler

4:55 Dane on Patriots Pick

5:30 Ashton Jeanty

6:12 Will Campbell,

8:40 Armand Membou

11:20 Jalon Walker

16:12 Trade Up Options

17:15 Emeka Egbuka?

18:18 QB Friendly WRs

20:03 Tory Horton

20:30 Jalen Royals

20:55 Josh McDaniels and the 3rd Down Back

22:00 LeQuint Allen and Cam Skattebo

23:40 Sleepers

