Dane Brugler Previews Patriots 2025 Draft

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick are joined by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler—creator of The Beast, the NFL’s most comprehensive draft guide—to preview this year’s NFL draft from a Patriots perspective and find out who best fits New England’s needs.
0:00 Welcome Dane Brugler
4:55 Dane on Patriots Pick
5:30 Ashton Jeanty
6:12 Will Campbell,
8:40 Armand Membou
11:20 Jalon Walker
16:12 Trade Up Options
17:15 Emeka Egbuka?
18:18 QB Friendly WRs
20:03 Tory Horton
20:30 Jalen Royals
20:55 Josh McDaniels and the 3rd Down Back
22:00 LeQuint Allen and Cam Skattebo
23:40 Sleepers
