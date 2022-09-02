Danilo Gallinari diagnosed with a torn ACL + Should Boston Add Carmelo Anthony?

The Garden Report reacts to Danilo Gallinari being diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee. They also discuss Carmelo Anthony as a bench option for Boston and the Donovan Mitchell trade.

