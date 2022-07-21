Danilo Gallinari Interview: Why He Picked the Boston Celtics Subtitle

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis welcome Danilo Gallinari to the podcast! They discuss Danilo’s choice to join the Boston Celtics, his C’s fandom as a kid and more! Also, Gary and Kwani recap the Celtics Summer League and discuss if Mfiondu Kabengele or JD Davison can make an impact in Boston.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:55 Danilo Gallinari Interview

– 1:25 Danilo is getting married!

– 1:53 How close was Gallo to becoming a Celtics before

– 2:26 Inspiration from Larry Bird

– 3:00 How he stayed in the NBA for 13 seasons

– 4:07 Why Gallo picked the Celtics + How he fits in

– 5:18 On ECF trip w/ Hawks + how C’s Finals run influenced his choice

– 7:05 Danilo on North End Italian Food

– 7:54 Tokyo Olympic experience w/ Italy

– 10:04 On what position he will play

– 10:55 Prior relations with other Celtics

– 11:22 How to age gracefully in NBA as you get older

– 13:20 What Gallo wants to improve on this summer

– 16:11 Celtics sign Mfiondu Kabengele to a 2-way contract

– 20:35 Celtics have 3 roster spots to fill

24:35 James Harden signs w/ 76ers on 2-year, $68M deal with PO

28:47 Could JD Davison be the steal of the 2022 NBA Draft?

31:18 FACT OR FICTION: Suns matching the 4-year, $133M offer sheet DeAndre Ayton received from Pacers was a good move

33:25 FACT OR FICTION: Russell Westbrook will be a LA Laker when training camp starts

35:08 FACT OR FICTION: Kevin Durant will be reunited with Warriors next season

37:18 FACT OR FICTION: Trail Blazers should hang their summer league championship banner