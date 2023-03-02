Danny Green Says Celtics DID NOT Want Him | Manning & Pavon Report

BOSTON — Danny Green, the three-time NBA champion who was recently bought out by the Houston Rockets, made his first visit to Boston this season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green was linked to the Celtics among other teams before signing with Cleveland in mid-February. He brings immeasurable playoff experience and leadership to a young Cavs team.

Following the game on Wednesday, Bobby Manning and Josue Pavón explained why Green didn’t join Boston, and what his role would’ve been on the team.

“He said it was the Celtics not communicating, not getting back to him,” said Manning. “They said they weren’t ready to make a move at that time.”

Green’s role with the Cavs has been fairly limited so far, but he’ll be getting more run than he would’ve gotten in Boston.Before the trade deadline, Brad Stevens mentioned that the Celtics were targeting lower-impact players who could fill out the bottom of the rotation when needed. Green fits this description, but Stevens opted not to add him to the guard-heavy roster.

A Danny Green signing wouldn’t have moved the needle much on the court, but he could’ve been a valuable mentor as the team tries to get back to the Finals and finish the job. Boston still has an extra roster spot, but any player signed after March 1 isn’t eligible for the postseason roster.

