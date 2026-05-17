Dark Horse Candidates to Make Patriots Roster | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick take a look at the Patriots Top 5 Dark Horse candidates to make the Patriots roster. The guys give their lists and take a deep look at each player and explain why each player could make the roster and how they could potentially make the roster by their play on special teams or in specific situations.
0:00 – Welcome in!
1:17 – OG Caedan Wallace, OG
3:16 – OT Marcus Bryant, OT
4:44 – LB Jesse Luketa, LB
6:56 – S Peter Manuma
8:48 – Prizepicks
10:23 – Rocket Money
11:38 – RB Myles Montgomery
13:33 – RB Jam Miller
14:44 – Mike & Taylor reveal their top 2 Dark Horse Candidates
15:45 – TE Tanner Arkin
18:03 – WR Kyle Dixon
20:55 – WR Nick DeGennaro
21:55 – Wrapping up
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