Dark Horse Candidates to Make Patriots Roster | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick take a look at the Patriots Top 5 Dark Horse candidates to make the Patriots roster. The guys give their lists and take a deep look at each player and explain why each player could make the roster and how they could potentially make the roster by their play on special teams or in specific situations.

0:00 – Welcome in!

1:17 – OG Caedan Wallace, OG

3:16 – OT Marcus Bryant, OT

4:44 – LB Jesse Luketa, LB

6:56 – S Peter Manuma

8:48 – Prizepicks

10:23 – Rocket Money

11:38 – RB Myles Montgomery

13:33 – RB Jam Miller

14:44 – Mike & Taylor reveal their top 2 Dark Horse Candidates

15:45 – TE Tanner Arkin

18:03 – WR Kyle Dixon

20:55 – WR Nick DeGennaro

21:55 – Wrapping up

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