David Pastrnak Breaks Out & What to Expect from Oliver Wahlstrom

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan cover all the latest news around the Boston Bruins. After a convincing win over the Vancouver Canucks which saw David Pastrnak get four points, how can the Bruins maintain momentum through the end of their west coast trip. Plus, how will the addition of Oliver Wahlstrom help this Bruins team? All that, and much more!

Topics:

– Bruins swing in the other direction with win over Vancouver

– A big night for David Pastrnak

– Charlie McAvoy with Nikita Zadorov

– The latest on the Trent Frederic trade front

– Evan loves the Oliver Wahlstrom addition

– What can be expected from Wahlstrom?

