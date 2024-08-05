Day 10 at Patriots Camp: Quarterback Updates and Defensive Domination

Alex Barth and Brian Hines go LIVE to recap all of the events from Day 10 of New England Patriots training camp. What’s the latest on Judon’s contract? How is Drake Maye looking? Tune in for coverage of it all.
0:00 – Training camp recap
2:50 – Drake Maye’s progress
4:25 – Run game struggles
6:05 – Pass rush concerns
8:00 – Preseason game expectations
10:01 – Interior depth issues
12:29 – Limited receiver updates
14:12 – Fullback role discussion
16:12 – Defense tackling highlights
17:54 – Judon practice update
19:40 – Judon’s contract situation
21:57 – Secondary performance review
23:36 – Cornerback competition
27:00 – Slot cornerback needs
29:09 – UDFAs making plays
32:41 – Marte Mapu update
35:44 – Expectations for practice
37:40 – Brandon Aiyuk trade news
39:17 – Next cycle of receivers
Patriots Daily is presented by:
Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS
Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !