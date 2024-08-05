Day 10 at Patriots Camp: Quarterback Updates and Defensive Domination

Alex Barth and Brian Hines go LIVE to recap all of the events from Day 10 of New England Patriots training camp. What’s the latest on Judon’s contract? How is Drake Maye looking? Tune in for coverage of it all.

0:00 – Training camp recap

2:50 – Drake Maye’s progress

4:25 – Run game struggles

6:05 – Pass rush concerns

8:00 – Preseason game expectations

10:01 – Interior depth issues

12:29 – Limited receiver updates

14:12 – Fullback role discussion

16:12 – Defense tackling highlights

17:54 – Judon practice update

19:40 – Judon’s contract situation

21:57 – Secondary performance review

23:36 – Cornerback competition

27:00 – Slot cornerback needs

29:09 – UDFAs making plays

32:41 – Marte Mapu update

35:44 – Expectations for practice

37:40 – Brandon Aiyuk trade news

39:17 – Next cycle of receivers

