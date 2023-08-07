Day 10 Patriots Training Camp Recap: Matthew Judon and Defense Shines

Join 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth and Pat Pulpit’s Brian Hines on another episode of Patriots Beat! Alex and Brian discuss their observations from Day 10 of training camp!



This episode of the Patriots Beat Podcast is brought to you by:

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Get a NO SWEAT FIRST BET up to $1000 DOLLARS when you visit! That’s $1000 back in BONUS BETS if your first bet doesn’t win. FanDuel – Official Partner of Major League Baseball. 21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

LinkedIn Talent Solutions! LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the qualified candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/BEAT. Terms and conditions apply.