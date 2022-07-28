Subscribe
Greg Bedard's Patriots Podcast

Day 2 Patriots Training Camp Impressions and Godchaux’s extension

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg reacts to Davon Godchaux’s reported $20.8 million dollar extension and discusses his impressions from Day 2 of Patriots training camp.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:00 Davon Godchaux’s extension

11:03 Defense dominates on Day 2 of camp

12:14 Belichick gets involved with play-calling

13:32 S Joshuah Bledsoe keeps showing up

13:58 Status quo with CBs, LBs

