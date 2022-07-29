Day 3 Breakdown: Patriots Offense Uneven, Dugger Struggling

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg reacts discusses his impressions from Day 3 of Patriots training camp.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:37 Offense uneven again

2:50 Young players get their chance

4:04 Tight ends off to good start

4:50 Kyle Dugger struggling

9:00 Bill Belichick calling plays again

