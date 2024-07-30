Close Menu
Subscribe
Patriots Beat

Day 5 Recap: Jacoby Brissett QB1? + Matthew Judon Drama

CLNSBy 1 Min Read

Alex Barth and Brian Hines go live to break down Day 5 of Patriots training camp. Tune in to hear about all the latest developments with Matthew Judon, Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Drake Maye, Javon Baker, and more.

0:00 – First day in pads

2:45 – Judon’s contract situation

6:02 – Godchaux’s contract talks

8:02 – Contract saga discussion

10:17 – Players stepping up

12:09 – Defensive line replacements

15:30 – Quieter day overall

19:03 – Jacoby Brissett’s performance

22:55 – Confidence in Brissett

25:33 – Learning from Mistakes

29:55 – Need for Top Reps

33:01 – Caedan Wallace’s Performance

36:01 – Tackles’ Snap Count

37:56 – Layden Robinson’s Performance

40:24 – Zone Run Game Progress

42:35 – Javon Baker’s Big Plays

45:28 – Receiver Room Overview

48:46 – Running Back Highlights

52:19 – Day Five Recap

************************************************

Patriots Beat is Brought to you by….

🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.