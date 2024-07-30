Day 5 Recap: Jacoby Brissett QB1? + Matthew Judon Drama

Alex Barth and Brian Hines go live to break down Day 5 of Patriots training camp. Tune in to hear about all the latest developments with Matthew Judon, Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Drake Maye, Javon Baker, and more.
0:00 – First day in pads
2:45 – Judon’s contract situation
6:02 – Godchaux’s contract talks
8:02 – Contract saga discussion
10:17 – Players stepping up
12:09 – Defensive line replacements
15:30 – Quieter day overall
19:03 – Jacoby Brissett’s performance
22:55 – Confidence in Brissett
25:33 – Learning from Mistakes
29:55 – Need for Top Reps
33:01 – Caedan Wallace’s Performance
36:01 – Tackles’ Snap Count
37:56 – Layden Robinson’s Performance
40:24 – Zone Run Game Progress
42:35 – Javon Baker’s Big Plays
45:28 – Receiver Room Overview
48:46 – Running Back Highlights
52:19 – Day Five Recap
************************************************
Patriots Beat is Brought to you by….
🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co
Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.