DE Dre’Mont Jones, Patriots Agree to 3-Year, $39.5M Deal

The New England Patriots are signing DL/LB Dre’Mont Jones to a 3-year, $39M contract, per Jordan Schultz. Jones spent last season with the Titans and Ravens, posting career highs with 7 sacks and 55 pressures.

On a new episode of Patriots Daily, CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick discuss what Jones brings to the Patriots defense.

