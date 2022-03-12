DE Trey Flowers Released By Lions; Will the Patriots Bring Him Back?

Could the Patriots bring back DE Trey Flowers to New England? When Matt Patricia left New England for Detroit, his team signed flowers to a five-year, $90 million contract in March 2019.

On Thursday, Trey Flowers was informed he will be released at the start of the 2022 league year, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Evan Lazar and Alex Barth debate if bringing back Flowers is a good idea for New England.

