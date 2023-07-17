DeAndre Hopkins Signs with Titans Over Patriots

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles offers his instant reaction to the Tennessee Titans securing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on a hefty two-year deal. Kyles evaluates the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart and the teams’ offensive outlook after losing out in the Hopkins sweepstakes.

According to Ian Rappoport, the Titans are giving Hopkins a 2-year, $26M deal worth up to $32M with incentives. He will get a base salary of $12M in his first season with a chance to get to $15M.

FanDuel Sportsbook is the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network!

Visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON to get up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in bonus bets! Take your first swing at betting MLB on FanDuel and get TEN TIMES your first bet amount in bonus bets – up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS – win or lose. 21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234. FanDuel – Official Partner of Major League Baseball.