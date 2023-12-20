Deck the Halls! Week 16 NFL Christmas Props and Picks

‘Twas the week before Christmas and about time to look, at the NFL betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

With the stockings all hung by the chimney with care, Justin Fields began to wonder: “Will I still be a Bear?”

His Chicago team is favored by four-and-a-half, against an Arizona football club that’s prone to a gaff.

For the Patriots out east it’s been quite a scatter, with Bill Belichick surrounded by job status chatter.

A fit for him in the Commanders will take on the Jets, who without Aaron Rodgers are longing for bets.

Though with three weeks to go, this whole season’s been cruel, here are some X-mas prop bets from our friends at FanDuel:

Week 16 Christmas Specials

Ho Ho Hockenson

T.J. Hockenson to have more receiving yards than Sam LaPorta -120

My take: I’m not huge on this one. LaPorta has been balling for the Lions of late.

Slay Ride

Darius Slayton to have more receiving yards than Jalin Hyatt -120

My take: Jalin Hyatt has gone over 15 receiving yards in just one of his last give games. Slayton is the Giants’ leading receiver on the season. Love this bet at -120.

Murray Christmas

Kyler Murray to combine for 300+ passing and rushing yards +200

My take: 2/1 feels like a decent number to bet on Murray getting back to his passing and rushing ways.

Christmas Surprise

Any non-QB to throw 1+ touchdown pass +360

My take: As fun as it sounds, I doubt this hits so I may stay away from the +360.

Christmas MVP

Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson to combine for 4+ passing TDs and 1+ rushing TDs +550

My take: I actually see this happening. +550 feels like a steal.

Merry Thiccmas

Any offensive lineman to score 1+ touchdown +1100

My take: Odds aren’t good enough.

White Christmas

Rachaad White to score 1+ rushing and 1+ receiving TD +1300

My take: Don’t like it.

Let Him Cook

James Cook to score 1+ rushing and 1+ receiving TD +1400

My take: James Cook balled out last week against Dallas. Betting on him to keep the momentum going at 14/1 sounds good to me.

Christmassy Special

Any QB to score 1+ receiving TD +1500

My take: Like the non-QB pass and the offensive lineman touchdown, it’s exhilarating to see but I don’t like the odds on it enough to bet it.

Deck the Halls

Breece Hall to score 2+ rushing TDs +1700

My take: Hall has just two rushing touchdowns this season, and hasn’t scored on the ground since week six. I don’t see that changing this weekend against Washington.

Early Present

Any opening kickoff to be returned for a TD +2000

My take: Festive, but not likely.

Brockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

Kittle, Aiyuk, McCaffrey, and Deebo Samuel to all score 1+ TD each +3000

My take: Would be fun to root for, but I don’t see it happening.

Christmas Tree Farm

Travis Kelce to score the first TD and second TD vs. Raiders +5000

My take: This feels too good to be true at 50/1. I like this bet.

Rudolph Leads the Way

Mason Rudolph to throw 5+ passing TDs +15000

My take: Why not?

