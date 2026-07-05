Dee Brown Reveals the Genius Trick That Made Dennis Johnson a Defensive Legend

Dee Brown pulls back the curtain on the hidden defensive secret Dennis Johnson taught him as a Celtics rookie — a genius technique almost no one in the NBA knows about. DJ didn’t guess. He counted dribbles. Every ball-handler has a comfort pattern, and DJ learned to read exactly when a player would break under pressure — which is how he picked pockets in the fourth quarter for a decade.

0:00 — The Isiah Thomas & Rick Mahorn Story

1:30 — Dennis Johnson’s Secret: “Count the Dribbles”

4:00 — Reading a Player’s Pressure Pattern

6:00 — Larry Bird Wipes the Whiteboard

8:00 — Robert Parish, the Professor of Professionalism

10:00 — Remembering Reggie Lewis

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