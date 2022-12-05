Defense Shines Bright As Celtics Shut Down Nets

Brooklyn, NY — The Celtics showed their defensive tenacity that keyed the finals run from last year.

The Boston Celtics clamped the Brooklyn Nets Sunday, winning 103-92 behind 63 points from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Boston’s star duo continued to cement their case as the best in the league as they compensated for their teammates, offensive deficiencies. Each scoring from all 3 levels, Tatum and Brown throughly outplayed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

It was not all the J’s however. The Celtics received defensive contributions from the supporting cast as they posted a +7 differential in steals and blocks over Brooklyn. Boston held the Nets to 92 points and 95 points per 100 possessions, each season lows.

Encouraging signs in the context of the J’s looking crisp and the ability to tap into the defensive prowess from a season ago. Boston has now won 8 consecutive outings against Brooklyn, dating back to November 24, 2021.

The Celtics will now play the second leg of a back-to-back tomorrow night in Toronto as they continue their 6-game road trip.