DEFENSE TAKEAWAYS from 2024 Patriots Camp

FOXBORO — Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick provide a full recap of everything they’ve learned about the Patriots defense throughout their 2024 Patriots camp. Tune in to learn more about where the lineup stands, who could make the roster, and more!

