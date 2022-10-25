Defensive Woes Continue as Bulls Deal First Loss to Celtics

Chicago, IL — The Celtics came into tonight ranked 25th in defensive rating, and that number is certain to slide as the Bulls became the third team in 4 games to score at least 117 points against the Celtics, winning 120-102.

The Celtics came out red-hot, nailing 7 3’s in the first 7:50, building a 32-15 lead. From that point on, it was all Bulls.

Chicago took advantage of a lethargic Boston effort defensively and went on a monster 40-11 run, never trailing again. Demar Derozan was the best player on the floor, notching 25 points or more for the 3rd time in 4 games.

Tonight marked the season low output for Jayson Tatum as he scored 26 and did not shoot 50% on 2-point shots for the first time this year. Elsewhere, the Celtics also got a season low 13 points combined by Horford, White and Grant Williams. With an already thin lineup, Boston needs their top rotation players to produce.

More than anything, tonight’s struggles are on the defensive end. After the torrid start offensively, the defense did not pull it’s weight and the Celtics allowed 68% of Chicago shots to be quality attempts, per Second Spectrum. The Celtics also got out-rebounded 60-45, a margin that marks the highest of the season.

The Celtics look to clean things up with 3 nights of rest before returning to their home floor Friday against Cleveland.