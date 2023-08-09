Demario Douglas Remains Undefeated in Patriots 1v1s

Rookie 6th round draft pick Demario Douglas is a standout for the New England Patriots this pre-season.

The WR out of Liberty University had few collegiate offers and was not sought after because of his short stature at 5’8. Size doesn’t seem to be an issue for Douglas, as he continues to use his speed and acute route running to beat defenders in practice.

Douglas has received much praise from his Patriots teammates thus far. Fans are starting to catch on to his skill as well, as he’s been a favorite at practice. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles observed Douglas at training camp and noted that Douglas is yet to be beaten in 1 on 1 drills. He even went up against potential defensive rookie of the year, and perceived cornerback number 1 for the Patriots, Christian Gonzalez.

“Yeah he’s a quick guy for sure. We’ve just been going at it every single time. Whenever I see him going up there I’m trying to go against him, he’s trying to go against me. So, we’re just trying to make each other better,” said cornerback teammate Marcus Jones on defending Douglas.

What makes Douglas so special is his physicality at his size for a wide receiver. While there may have been doubts about his height by coaches in the past, Douglas certainly plays with a “chip on [his] shoulder.”

“I feel like I’m the same height as everybody when I’m on the field.. I feel like I can play with anybody,” said Douglas.

Between Douglas’ confidence, will to compete, and overall skill set, he could become a regularly used asset for the Patriots. Head coach for the Patriots, Bill Belichick, along with the rest of the coaching staff admire Douglas’ game because of his “versatility and ability to win both as a receiver and a returner,” said CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles.

"I play with a chip on my shoulder … I feel like I'm the same height as everybody when I'm on the field" 👀 🏈Demario (@popshotta3) Douglas talked about his physicality after another strong #Patriots Practice💪 🏈@tkyles39 discussed his performance after remaining UNDEFEATED… pic.twitter.com/7p7iZblucd — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) August 9, 2023

It’s safe to say that the Patriots were likely unaware of just how much they were getting with Demario Douglas. Liberty University isn’t exactly a football powerhouse, but Douglas’ combination of speed, route running, and returning may land him on the 53 player roster with success.

Douglas is already receiving comparisons to former Patriot Julian Edelman who was drafted in the 7th round. Edelman won 3 Super Bowls with New England, and even won himself a Super Bowl MVP for his performance as a wide receiver and return specialist.

Demario Douglas needs to continue to prove himself through the start of the NFL season. Although he’s tearing apart the Patriots defense now, he still has yet to step foot on the true stage.

“We’ll see how much role he can develop and he’s working at the returns and offensively, inside and outside. So, it’s a big jump for him from competition in college,” said Belichick early on in training camp.

Bill Belichick was complimentary of 6th-round rookie Demario Douglas, who’s been involved with the top unit in camp Noted Douglas’ intelligence and flexibility to play inside, outside, and return Coach seems high on the work the entire #Patriots rookie class has put in thus far pic.twitter.com/jEwdXM30si — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) July 28, 2023

Douglas claimed that he didn’t know how to read a ball in punt return until he worked with the Patriots coaching staff. He praised the entire coaching staff, especially wide receiver and kick returners coach Troy Brown, for pushing and guiding him in practices.

Shortly after dropping a punt return in practice, Douglas was seen doing push-ups, something he says helps to remind that “[he] needs to catch [those] every time.”

That work ethic and humble nature that Demario Douglas has displayed in training camp makes him even more desirable for the Patriots. No matter which quarterback Douglas plays with, he tries to “maximize every time [he’s] in.”

Quarterback Mac Jones also spoke about Douglas’ performances during training camp.

“He was very good in 7-on-7 because he showed quickness so often. He’s always got the separation, but he just has to realize that it’s the NFL and you’ve got to do it every day,” Jones said of Douglas. “He’s going to try his best to do that. I’m proud of him, but he’s also – you know it’s early. We’ve got to keep working.”

Demario Douglas’ NFL evolution will certainly be something to keep an eye on this season. He is quickly becoming a versatile focal point for the New England Patriots as he makes a name for himself.