Dennis Johnson Jersey Retired at Boston Garden (video)

On December 13, 1991, Dennis Johnson jersey retired. The Boston Celtics honored D.J. at halftime of their game against the Seattle SuperSonics. Dennis Johnson, one of the greatest guards and defenders in Celtics history, was humbled by the amount of Celtics legends, former teammates, family and friends that attended the 20 minute celebration, emceed by Tommy Heisohn.

The ceremony was attended by many of Johnson’s former teammates, including legendary Celtics coach/GM and patriarch, Red Auerbach. Johnson was presented with a framed replica of the banner that his #3 was adorned on, and the Boston Garden crowd roared with appreciation and chants of “DJ” and “DEFENSE” rang down on the parquet as his number 3 was raised to the rafters.

Dennis Johnson is widely regarded as one of the most versatile and talented basketball players of all time. Johnson was a fierce competitor on the court, known for his tough defense, clutch shooting, and unselfish play. Johnson was an integral part of the Celtics’ two NBA championships in the 1980’s (1984 and 1986) and 4 Eastern Conference championships (1984, 85, 86, 87). He was a five-time All-Star, a six-time All-Defensive first Team selection, and a three-time champion (1979 with Seattle Supersonics). DJ was also NBA Finals MVP in 1978 with the Sonics. Johnson’s contributions to the Celtics’ lore will be remembered forever.

The “Garden Faithful” cheered loudly as Johnson thanked the team and the fans for their support throughout his time with the Celtics. He spoke of his gratitude for having been part of such an amazing team and organization, and his speech was met with applause.

After Johnson’s speech, the Celtics and SuperSonics resumed their game. The Celtics won the game, but the night was truly about honoring one of the franchise’s greatest players. Dennis Johnson’s jersey retirement was a fitting tribute to a legendary career with the Celtics.

MORE ON DJ:

Early Years and College Career:

Dennis Johnson was born on September 18, 1954, in Compton, California. He attended Dominguez High School in Compton, where he starred on the basketball team. After graduating in 1972, he enrolled at Los Angeles Harbor College, where he played for two years before transferring to Pepperdine University.

At Pepperdine, Johnson established himself as one of the top players in the West Coast Conference. He was a two-time conference Player of the Year and led the Waves to an appearance in the NCAA tournament in 1976. Johnson was selected by the Seattle Supersonics in the second round of the 1976 NBA Draft.

NBA Career

Johnson began his NBA career as a backup point guard for the Supersonics. He quickly established himself as one of the top defensive players in the league, earning NBA All-Defensive Team honors in his second season. He was also a key contributor on offense, averaging 12.7 points per game in the 1978-79 season.

In 1979, Johnson played a key role in leading the Supersonics to their first and only NBA championship. He averaged 22.6 points per game in the NBA Finals and was named the Finals MVP. Johnson continued to be a standout player for the Supersonics over the next few seasons, earning All-Star honors in 1980 and 1981.

After five seasons in Seattle, Johnson was traded to the Phoenix Suns in 1983. He played two seasons in Phoenix before being traded to the Boston Celtics in 1984. Johnson played a pivotal role in the Celtics’ championship run in 1984, averaging 15.6 points per game in the NBA Finals and earning his second Finals MVP award.

Johnson played four seasons in Boston, earning All-Star honors in 1985 and 1987. He was also named to the NBA All-Defensive Team four times during his tenure with the Celtics. In 1988, Johnson was traded to the Seattle Supersonics, where he played for one more season before retiring from the NBA.

Legacy

Dennis Johnson’s legacy in the NBA is one of excellence and versatility. He was a fierce defender who could guard multiple positions and was known for his ability to shut down some of the league’s top scorers. Johnson was also a reliable scorer and playmaker on offense, with a career scoring average of 14.1 points per game and 5.0 assists per game.

Johnson’s impact on the game was recognized when he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010, six years after his death. He is also honored by the Seattle Supersonics, who retired his number 24 jersey in 1991.

In conclusion, Dennis Johnson was an exceptional basketball player who left an indelible mark on the NBA. His skills and contributions to the game will continue to be remembered and celebrated for years to come.