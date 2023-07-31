Subscribe
Derrick White Could Get Paid How Much? w/ Chris Forsberg

Chris Forsberg is a Celtics sideline reporter and in-studio host for NBC Sports Boston. Chris joins the program to talk about Mike Gorman’s upcoming departure, Jaylen Brown’s extension, and maybe Payton Pritchard’s role won’t be so different. Twitter: @chrisforsberg_

5:31 Mike Gorman’s swan song

21:12 Jaylen’s contract is anti-climactic

30:36 Is Derrick White next?

39:02 Might not be enough PG minutes for Pritchard if everyone is healthy

43:00 TMAC A CELTIC?!?!

Available for download on iTunes and Spotify on Friday, July 28th, 2023. Celtics Beat is powered by Fan Duel! Go to FanDuel.com/Boston to get ten times your bonus bets up to $200!

