Derrick White… Defensive Player of the Year?!

When Brad Stevens traded Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, and a first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Derrick White ahead of the 2021-22 trade deadline, it’s hard to believe anyone imagined he’d grow into the player he is today.

In 2023-24, the Celtics guard is averaging a career-high in points per game (16), rebounds per game (4.1) rebounds and assists per game (4.8), and this week was named to USA Basketball’s player pool for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

While a longshot, White is also in the top six to win the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Here’s a look at their top eight:

NBA Defensive Player of the Year 2023-24

Rudy Gobert -290

Chet Holmgren +1000

OG Anunoby +1600

Anthony Davis +1900

Bam Adebayo +2900

Derrick White +3400

Joel Embiid +4300

Herbert Jones +4300

White currently ranks seventh in the NBA in defensive win share (6.0), and on top of his career-high offensive numbers has tallied 43 steals and 46 blocks over Boston’s 44 games in 2023-24.

The 29-year-old’s father joined CLNS Media’s First to the Floor podcast this week and, among other things, spoke about the impact Terry Rozier’s trade to the Miami Heat will have on the Celtics… or lack thereof:

“That’s the way the NBA is,” Richard White explained. “Somebody becomes available and somebody on a team that’s not doing well goes to another team and that’s supposed to be the final straw. It’s like, Miami wasn’t doing anything and they get Rozier and now they’re supposed to be favorites when the Celtics have, you know… 34-10, if everybody’s healthy, what does Rozier have to do? Rozier’s gotta go against Jrue [Holiday], Derrick. or JB [Jaylen Brown].”

Boston faces off against the Heat on Thursday night. They’re eight-point favorites on the road according to FanDuel.

While White is in the betting mix for Defensive Player of the Year, he’s a longshot at +3400 given how heavy of a favorite Timberwolves Rudy Gobert is at -290.

The 7-foot-1 center has won the award in 2018, 2019, and 2021 and is a six-time All-NBA defensive first-team player. This season, he leads the NBA in defensive win-share (7.4), and is averaging 2.2 blocks per game.

So, while it’s for sure Gobert’s award to lose, it’s still worth appreciating the play of D-White and the impact he’s had on Boston’s dominant season. He’s helped the Celtics along to their NBA-best 34-10 record and is a major reason why they’re the favorites to win the NBA Finals at +300.