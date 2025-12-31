Derrick White goes off as Celtics defeat Jazz in Utah | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS Media

Derrick White delivered a signature performance Tuesday night, pouring in 13 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter while recording a career-high seven blocks to lead the Boston Celtics to a 129–119 win over the Utah Jazz.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s Jimmy Toscano, Noa Dalzell and Bobby Manning right after Celtics vs Jazz to break it all down.

