Derrick White Has His Best Game in Weeks | Celtics vs Mavericks Postgame

The Celtics concluded their Western Conference road trip with a resounding victory over the Dallas Mavericks, 122-107. Derrick White and Jrue Holiday had huge contributions, bouncing out of their recent scoring slumps as all five starters scored over 15 points for the first time this season.

Join John Zannis, A. Sherrod Blakely, and Nick Gelso as they break down the action and the trip on the whole.

