Derrick White Needs to Start Playing Better For Celtics

After a disappointing result in the 2nd playoff game of 2026 for the Boston Celtics, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis unpack what went wrong against the Philadelphia 76ers. They discuss Derrick White’s poor recent stretch of form and which other Celtics need to step up in a pivotal Game 3. Then, they take a look at the rest of the NBA Playoff landscape, highlighting key storylines to watch.

0:00 – Intro

2:00 – Derrick White’s Struggles

7:50 – Derrick White’s Sportsmanship Award

13:00 – Other Celtics That Need to Step Up

17:12 – PrizePicks

20:08 – Celtics Bench Struggles

23:48 – Joe Mazzulla’s Adjustments

32:30 – Rapid Fire Playoff Takes

40:30 – Wrapping Up!

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