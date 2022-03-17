At the trade deadline, the Boston Celtics swung a deal with the San Antonio Spurs for veteran point guard Derrick White in return for Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford. Since then, White has been slowly implemented into the rotations and finding chemistry with the Celtics core.

While his defense has been as good as advertised, White’s offensive game has nosedived to rock bottom, and while he’s not a great shooter from deep on his career, he has struggled immensely to find his groove from beyond the arc. Things came to a head in Boston’s game against the Golden State Warriors, as White put up a goose egg on 0-8 FG (0-5 3P), 4 REB, 4 AST, STL, TOV. Can he turns things around for the playoffs? Is it time to hit the panic button on Derrick White? The Garden Report crew weighs in on White’s shooting struggles.

