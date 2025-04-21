White’s 30 Helps Boston Comeback to Win Game 1 vs Orlando | Garden Report Postgame Show

The Celtics comeback to win Game 1 of the Playoffs vs the Magic on Sunday afternoon 103-86. Derrick White lead the way for the Celtics with 30 Points. The Celtics came out and took game 1 despite being down at the half. John Zannis, Sherrod Blakely and Jimmy Toscano went LIVE on The Garden Report Postgame Show to break down the win and share their takeaways from game 1 of the playoffs.

SUBSCRIBE to The Garden Report on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/al-horford-turns-back-the-clock-celtics-vs-grizzlies/id913633230?i=1000701686217

SUBSCRIBE to The Garden Report on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6LWgXEghZKCoXgDwjDB2mY

Join Our Discord Server: https://clnsmedia.com/discord

The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Terms apply. What time is it? Gametime!