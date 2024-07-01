Derrick White Signs Four Year $125.9 Million Extension with Celtics

Derrick White and the Celtics agreed to a four-year, $125.9 million extension on Monday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal prevents White from going to unrestricted free agency next year as one of the most impactful players in the class, and could prove to be a monumental break for Boston from a cap perspective. It also keeps Boston’s starting lineup together through at least the 2025-26 season once Jayson Tatum inevitably agrees to his new deal this offseason.

White arrived in Boston in a 2022 trade with San Antonio on a relatively team-friendly contract and quickly emerged as an impactful defender and depth guard that bolstered the Celtics’ roster on the way to the NBA Finals. He expanded his offensive game in 2022-23, then became the team’s point guard for the 2023-24 championship campaign when Boston traded Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. His season-saving put back in Game 6 of the 2023 east finals immediately became one of the greatest plays in franchise history and his dive for a loose ball in Game 5 of the 2024 Finals, which chipped his front tooth in half, will become one of the lasting images of the 2024 title run.

White made his second straight All-Defense team in 2024 and finished eighth in defensive player of the year voting while shooting 39.6% from three and nearly matching his career high with 15.2 points per game. His 5.2 assists per game became his new standard — achieving a goal set by his trainer Marcus Mason.

Those achievements created some uncertainty about his future given his rapidly increasing value. Boston had the chance to extend him last summer, and the two sides reportedly negotiated toward that goal, but according to sources the max contract never hit the table — given that it would’ve locked up White for six years in total as he approached 30. Another stellar season and free agency approaching in 2025 led to it being an option this time around, paying White an average annual value of $31.5 million per year.

As salaries balloon across the NBA, including Toronto guard Immanuel Quickley signing a five-year, $175 million rookie extension and fellow All-Defensive wing OG Anunoby landing a five-year, $212.5 million mega deal with the Knicks, exploring free agency appeared to be a more enticing option for White compared to one year ago. Ultimately, White’s comfort with his role, home and winning in Boston, the desire for guaranteed long-term security and his desire to help keep the team’s core in contention all contributed to him foregoing that opportunity. In an era where cap space is less appealing in team-building, there might not have been suitors next summer who appealed to White either.

White ($125.9M) will join Tatum ($315M), Jrue Holiday ($135M), Jaylen Brown ($288M) and Kristaps Porzingis ($60M) having all signed extensions within the past year. Al Horford finishes the second of his two-year extension with the team next season while Brad Stevens said keeping Sam Hauser, who’s extension-eligible on July 9, around for a long time is a priority. Boston becomes a repeater luxury tax team next season, setting up a payroll plus tax of roughly $400 million for 2025-26. ESPN reported Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck will explore a sale of his majority stake in the Boston Celtics after buying the team in 2002.