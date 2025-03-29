Rafael Devers Whiffs 4 Times as Red Sox Fall to Rangers 4-1

Things could not be going worse for Rafael Devers.

Just prior to the start of the season the long time Red Sox third baseman was told that he would no longer be playing the only position he’s ever known. And now in two games as the Sox new full time DH, Devers is hitless in eight at-bats with seven strikeouts, six swinging.

Friday night against the Texas Rangers Devers went oh for 4 striking our all four times he came to the plate. The most consequential came in the 7th with the Sox trailing by 3 runs. Devers swung through an 89 mph fastball up in the zone from lefty Hoby Milners with the based loaded and one out. The Sox failed to score in the inning and ended up losing to the Rangers 4-1 the final.

While Devers looks completely lost at the plate but insists better days are ahead.

“I know who I am, and at the same time it has only been two games,” Devers said via a translator to NESN after the game. “I know I haven’t done my job and I haven’t done what I’m supposed to do. But everything will change.”

Devers did not blame the switch to DH for his problems at the plate.

“I feel very good at the plate. I just haven’t been able to hit the ball,” he said.

Manager Alex Cora acknowledged Devers struggles but thinks his slugger is going to be ok.

“The at-bats are OK,” Cora said. “He’s doing a good job. It’s just one of those that he’s not catching up with fastballs. He’s going to keep working.”

Alex Cora on the early struggles of Rafael Devers 🎙️ ⬇️ "Not catching up with the fastball… He's gonna keep working. That's what he's been doing the whole time, and he'll be alright."#RedSox pic.twitter.com/irNK9YSs9q — NESN (@NESN) March 29, 2025

Red Sox starter Tanner Houck took the loss. The Sox righty went 5 ⅔ innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Two of the 5 hits were solo home runs by Jonah Heim.

Wilyer Abreu continued his hot start at the plate going 2 for 3 and driving in the Sox only run of the game. Through two games Abreu has reached base 7 times, going 5 for 6 at the plate with two walks, 2 home runs and 5 RBI.

Rookie Kristian Campbell started at second again and collected two more hits to start his big league career. The Red Sox bullpen remains unscored upon through two games thanks to 2 1/3 innings of shutout ball from Greg Weissert and Brendan Bernadino.

The Sox and Rangers return to action on Saturday at 7:05. Walker Buehler will make his Red Sox debut. He’ll be opposed by the Rangers Tyler Mahle.