Devin McCourty on Patriots’ free agency, The Dynasty, media lessons

Three-time Super Bowl champion and former Patriots captain Devin McCourty makes his show debut to discuss his first year working in media, his contributions to The Dynasty documentary, Bill Belichick and Ernie Adams stories, players he wants the Patriots to sign in free agency and what that process was like as a player.

